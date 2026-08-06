Karat Packing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $29.3 million…

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $29.3 million in its second quarter.

The Chino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.