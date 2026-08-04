Kadant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.5 million. The…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.5 million.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.90 to $3.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $297 million to $307 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.43 to $12.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAI

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