J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported net income…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Wednesday reported net income of $35.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $426 million in the period.

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