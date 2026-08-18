Jack Henry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $111.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.57.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $644 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502.8 million, or $6.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.54 billion.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $7.33 to $7.38 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.