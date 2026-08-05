ISG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $63.5 million to $64.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on III at https://www.zacks.com/ap/III

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