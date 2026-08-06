Ironwood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported profit of $51.3 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported profit of $51.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $485 million.

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