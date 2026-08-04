International Flavors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.68 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IFF

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