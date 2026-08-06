International Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — LAREDO, Texas (AP) — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported net income of $95.8 million in its second quarter.
The Laredo, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.54 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $264.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.8 million, beating Street forecasts.
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