Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Installed Building Products: Q2…

Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 7:40 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported net income of $64.9 million in its second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $777.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up