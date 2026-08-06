Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported net income of $64.9…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported net income of $64.9 million in its second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $777.8 million in the period.

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