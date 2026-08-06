Insmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $425.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSM

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