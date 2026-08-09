Insect Bites and Stings: Prevention, First Aid and Treatment Guide

If you’ve spent time outdoors, chances are you’ve had a run-in with mosquitos or other biting insects. Beyond being seasonal…

If you’ve spent time outdoors, chances are you’ve had a run-in with mosquitos or other biting insects. Beyond being seasonal nuisances, bug bites can cause intense itching, local inflammation and, in some cases, transmit serious diseases.

“There’s a whole host of summer pests that can be anything from a nuisance to something that puts us at risk of a serious infection,” says Dr. Jorge Parada, medical director of the Infection Prevention and Control Program of Loyola University Health System in Chicago and the medical advisor for the National Pest Management Association.

Whether traveling to a new destination, spending time outdoors or living with mosquitoes year-round, taking proactive measures protects you and your family. Read on to learn how to prevent, treat and manage insect bites effectively.

[READ: Travel Vaccinations: Planning Ahead and Resources.]

Bug Bites vs. Stings: Biology and Health Risks

Mosquitoes bite to collect blood as a vital part of their reproductive cycle. As they feed, a small amount of mosquito saliva enters your skin, triggering an immune response that results in the classic red, itchy bump. While some individuals experience only a mild reaction, others develop significant redness, swelling and localized pain.

It is important to distinguish between different types of pests:

— Insect Bites vs. Stings: Bug bite is an umbrella term that includes both bites (mosquitoes, ticks, spiders) and stings (bees, wasps, hornets, fire ants, scorpions).

— Toxins and Infections: Stinging insects, such as wasps, inject venom that causes immediate pain and swelling. Certain pests, like ticks and mosquitoes, can release harmful toxins or transmit bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Any break in the skin from a bite or sting creates a portal of entry for bacteria, opening the door to secondary infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorize the mosquito as the world’s deadliest animal due to the volume of disease it spreads globally. Even domestically, bug bites cause substantial medical visits: one recent study estimated that over 6.8 million people were treated in emergency departments across the United States for insect bites or stings over a 10-year span, meaning someone enters an ER for a bite or sting roughly every 45 seconds.

Some people may be at greater risk for severe reactions to mosquito bites. These include children, adults bitten by mosquito species they haven’t been exposed to before and people with compromised immune systems. Fortunately, not all insect bites and stings lead to emergency situations. There are also ways to prevent, treat and manage bites at home.

[READ: Tick Bites: Prevention, Safe Removal and Symptoms of Tick-Borne Diseases]

How to Prevent Insect and Mosquito Bites

As you work, hike, picnic or spend time outdoors, you’ll want to avoid potential disease-causing bites. See what tips for what to wear, what to buy and what repellents to use to best avoid these pests.

[SEE: Best Bug Repellent Spray]

Wear long pants and sleeves, especially for children

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when going outdoors to protect yourself from insect bites. Put a cap on your head and swap sandals for boots or closed-toe shoes.

In some cases, it’s safer to rely on an extra measure of chemical protection, says Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“If you go into an area that’s really high in mosquito infestation, you probably want to go with permethrin-treated clothing as well,” he says.

You can purchase permethrin to treat your own clothes or buy pretreated garments at outdoor-wear retailers.

Don’t forget to protect babies and small children as well as yourself on family outings in mosquito-heavy areas, Hotez reminds parents. In risky areas or seasons, he says: “Dress your child with clothing that covers the arms and legs. Cover the stroller, crib and baby carrier with mosquito netting.”

Drain standing water around your home and yard

“Mosquitoes are versatile, highly biodiverse and pretty efficient at reproducing,” says Adrian Vasquez, assistant professor of biology at Mercer University. Even tiny amounts of stagnant water in a clogged gutter, an old flowerpot, a tree cavity or a birdbath allow mosquitoes to breed rapidly.

Inspect your property weekly and drain standing water from:

— Vases and pet water bowls

— Pool covers and rain barrels

— Trash cans, fountains and discarded tires

Add nets or screens

If a mosquito problem worsens, you may need a physical barrier. For example, consider adding a mosquito net around your bed or screens or your windows and doors.

Invest in the right bug repellent

The following four ingredients can be found in many over-the-counter insect repellents.

— Picaridin, which is derived from black pepper, is considered effective and safe when applied directly to the skin or clothing to repel mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers and other insects.

— Oil of lemon eucalyptus. Among naturally derived repellents, oil of lemon eucalyptus is considered an effective ingredient for long-lasting mosquito protection. However, the CDC cautions that pure oil of lemon eucalyptus (essential oil) is not recommended. Instead of using the essential oil itself, look for commercial repellents that include pure oil of lemon eucalyptus on the label.

— DEET. Deet is considered the gold standard when it comes to a repellant for mosquitoes and similar pests.

— IR3535. Also known as ethyl butylacetylaminopropionate, IR3535 is a repellant with an active ingredient that can be used for flies, ticks and mosquitoes. It can be found in some commonly available repellants.

Make sure you are using repellents correctly so you are fully protected:

— Spray all exposed areas of your skin, especially around your collar, wrists and ankle

— Apply it to your face, but don’t spray it directly on your face. Instead, spray the product in your hands and then apply it to your face, avoiding your eyes, nose and mouth.

Vasquez says that when you use protection without following instructions on the packaging, you not only risk bites, but also adds potential for the mosquitoes to become resistant if the product fails to kill them.

Consider electronic and wearable repellents

There are also a variety of electronic devices and gadgets you can place outside your home, some more effective than others:

Effective:

— Spatial Repellents: Devices that heat a repellent-infused mat or cartridge can create an effective mosquito-free zone in small outdoor areas.

Limited effectiveness:

— Wearable Wristbands: Clip-on units or wristbands containing DEET or PMD offer limited, localized protection, but overall coverage is generally weak compared to topical sprays.

Less effective:

— Bug Zappers: Devices using light attract many harmless or beneficial insects, but are often less effective against mosquitoes.

— Ultrasonic Devices: Research has not proven that high-frequency sound waves deter mosquitoes.

[SEE: Best OTC Remedies for Summer Health: Sunburn, Bites and Allergies]

First Aid and At-Home Care for Bug Bites and Stings

All stings hurt, of course, but some do more damage than others. In most cases, we experience pain, swelling and redness at the site of the sting, but the reaction is limited to the immediate area.

What should you do if you are bit?

— First, wash the area with soap to minimize the risk of infection.

— Then apply ice or a cold pack to reduce swelling and itching.

— Apply over-the-counter anti-itch or bite creams.

— Try to avoid scratching the bite as this can increase the risk of infection.

— You can also take over-the-counter pain medications such as aspirin, ibuprofen or acetaminophen to help with pain.

— You may also want to consider taking an antihistamine to minimize itching.

— If the sting is on an extremity like your foot or on your arm, elevate the part of the body that was stung to reduce swelling.

In both small and large local reactions, it’s important to identify the extent of your symptoms. If the local bite or sting grows in size, turns bright red and hurts, it could be a sign of an infection, which can quickly spread. When symptoms appear in other parts of the body, you need to seek emergency care.

[READ: How to Build a DIY First Aid Kit]

Severe or systemic allergic reactions

Watch for any of the following symptoms after a bite or sting:

— Hives or rashes over large areas of the body

— Difficulty breathing

— Dizziness

— Stomach cramps

— Nausea or vomiting

— Swelling of the tongue, throat or face

The onset of these symptoms most likely means a systemic and allergic reaction, and time is of the essence to seek medical care. Take an antihistamine as quickly as possible and call 911 or get to an emergency department immediately.

Even if you have been stung before, stings can still be fatal, and the only way to gauge the severity of a sting is by your body’s reaction.

[READ: Summer Health Advice: Fact or Fiction?]

First Aid Treatment by Type of Insect Bite or Sting

Type of Insect Bite or Sting Recommended Treatment Mosquito Wash the area, apply a cold pack and treat the itching with over-the-counter anti-itch or bite creams. Ticks Use the tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, and pull directly up and out of the skin without twisting. Bees, wasps and hornets Remove the stinger as soon as possible, and clean the area with soap and water. Cold compresses and ibuprofen help with pain, and antihistamine cream can be used for any irritation or itching. Spiders Spider bites are uncommon and most go unnoticed. If you or your child seem urgently unwell with sudden confusion, nausea or vomiting, or limb swelling, seek immediate medical attention.

“Most reactions are localized and will go away after a few days,” says Dr. Neha Vyas, assistant clinical professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. In these cases, just wash the area, apply ice for any swelling and use an over-the-counter cream or antihistamine for itching.

However, it is important to monitor and not ignore any severe symptoms that might come up. Some people develop what’s known as “skeeter syndrome,” which is a more severe allergic reaction to a bite, marked by a large area of swelling and inflammation and, in some cases, fever, blisters and pain.

These symptoms usually start about eight to 10 hours after a bite. If you have severe symptoms or suspect skeeter syndrome, consult a doctor or allergist for proper diagnosis and treatment, especially if you experience fever, difficulty breathing or dizziness.

OTC Relief Options

There are OTC products available to help manage mosquito and bug bites at home. These products, found in various forms like lotions, sprays, creams, pastes and pens, may help relieve itching, discomfort and pain. It is important to begin treatment at home and monitor for any signs of worsening symptoms, allergic reactions or infection.

Several types of OTC products are available to help mild to moderate mosquito and bug bites, including the following:

— Calamine lotion. Calamine lotion is used for the temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor skin irritations and rashes. While calamine can be used to dry up oozing and weeping irritations from poison ivy, oak and sumac, it can also be used to soothe irritated skin from bug bites. The main ingredients in calamine lotion are zinc oxide and iron oxide and often have a pink color.

— Hydrocortisone cream. OTC topical corticosteroids, such as hydrocortisone cream, can be used as anti-inflammatory and anti-itch agents, which can provide relief from mosquito or bug bites. Anti-itch medication helps relieve the discomfort that can arise after a mosquito bite. The most important thing is not to scratch the area, as this can lead to infection. After cleaning the bite with soap and water, apply an ice pack for about 10 minutes. Then apply anti-itch medication or an at home remedy to relieve itching.

— Antihistamines. Antihistamines may help reduce itching. Examples of these OTC allergy medications include cetirizine, fexofenadine and loratadine.

— Pain relievers. OTC pain relievers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen help with pain and inflammation.

[SEE: Best Allergy Medicines, Oral]

Side effects of OTC mosquito and bug bite treatment

Potential side effects depend on the product you are using. Calamine lotion is usually well tolerated, but some people may have a skin sensitivity or allergic reaction that could include rash, hives or swelling.

Adverse reactions may occur with topical corticosteroids, which usually occurs when the area is covered with a bandage or dressing. If they do occur, some of these possible reactions include burning, itching, irritation, dryness, folliculitis or allergic contact dermatitis.

To avoid side effects, make sure to follow instructions on the packaging of the product. For example, OTC oral antihistamines that can be used to help symptoms of bug bites should not be taken with alcohol and caution should be taken when driving and operating machinery due to potential drowsiness.

Do not use any OTC mosquito or bug bite relief if you or your loved one are allergic to any of the ingredients. Check the listed ingredients on the package before using. Use the products as recommended. For topical relief products, do not use:

— Over large areas of the body

— In the eyes

— Over raw or blistered areas

DIY home remedy: Anti-itch paste

To make an at-home anti-itch treatment, follow these directions:

— Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with enough water to create a paste.

— Apply the paste to the mosquito bite.

— Leave on for 10 minutes.

— Wash the paste off.

Red Flag Symptoms of Insect-Borne Diseases

Mosquitos and insect bites can transmit a plethora of diseases that require medical attention.

Insect/Mosquito Transmitted disease Symptoms Deer tick Lyme disease Fever, headache, stiff neck, body aches, fatigue and a bullseye rash. American dog tick, brown dog tick, rocky mountain wood tick Rocky mountain spotted fever Fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sometimes, after a few days, a rash. Mosquito West Nile virus Most people infected show no symptoms, while about 20% develop a fever, headache, muscle pains, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. Severe cases can affect the brain. Mosquito Chikungunyan virus High fevers, severe joint aches, headaches, nausea and extreme fatigue Black widow spider Black widow sickness Muscle cramps and spasms that spread throughout the whole body, as well as sweating, chest pain, a headache and restlessness Brown recluse spider Brown recluse sickness Severe pain and itching, nausea, vomiting and fever.

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