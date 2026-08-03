Innovex International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported net income of $25 million…

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported net income of $25 million in its second quarter.

The Humble, Texas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $244.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Innovex International said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

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