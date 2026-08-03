Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Innovex International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Innovex International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2026, 4:48 PM

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) on Monday reported net income of $25 million in its second quarter.

The Humble, Texas-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $244.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Innovex International said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up