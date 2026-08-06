INNOVATE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $421.6 million in the period.

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