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INNOVATE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 5:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Thursday reported earnings of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $421.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VATE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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