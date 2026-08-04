Innospec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.8 million. On…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $491.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOSP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.