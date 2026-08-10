IHeartMedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $82.4 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $82.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $977.2 million in the period.

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