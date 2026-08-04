Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $338.4…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $338.4 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had net income of $4.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.95 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $14.64 to $14.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.75 billion.

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