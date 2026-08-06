Iamgold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.5 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230.5 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $856.9 million in the period.

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