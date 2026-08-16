How to Use NovoCare to Get Ozempic and Wegovy

Getting brand-name GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Wegovy can be confusing and expensive. Getting a prescription is only one part of…

Getting brand-name GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Wegovy can be confusing and expensive. Getting a prescription is only one part of the process. You may also have to navigate insurance coverage, prior authorization, pharmacy availability and savings programs.

NovoCare is designed to make that process easier by bringing several resources together in one place. Patients can use the platform to connect with independent healthcare providers and pharmacies, check insurance coverage and explore savings options for eligible medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy.

NovoCare can help simplify access to the GLP-1 medications it produces, which include Wegovy, Ozempic and the Wegovy pill. Read on for a step-by-step guide on how NovoCare works, including how to lower out-of-pocket costs with savings cards and decide whether NovoCare is right for you.

[READ: Wegovy Pill vs. Foundayo Pill: How the 2 New GLP-1 Drugs Compare]

What Is NovoCare and How Does It Work?

NovoCare is a digital platform from Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy. NovoCare connects patients to prescribers, pharmacy services and resources that may help with insurance coverage and medication costs.

A prescription from a licensed healthcare provider is required to get Ozempic or Wegovy through NovoCare. Patients can make an appointment with their regular healthcare provider or connect with an independent telehealth provider, who will review health history and determine whether either medication is appropriate.

Once a prescription is written, NovoCare can help simplify Wegovy medication access by helping patients navigate pharmacy options, insurance coverage and available savings programs. Depending on the medication and how they choose to pay, patients may also have the option of home delivery or picking up their prescription at a participating pharmacy.

[READ: GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs: A Doctor Answers 10 Top Questions on Side Effects, Muscle Loss & Long-Term Use]

Step-by-Step Guide: Accessing Ozempic and Wegovy via NovoCare

Step 1: Book an appointment with a healthcare provider

The first step is talking with a healthcare provider about whether Ozempic or Wegovy might be a good option for you. You can start with your regular primary care provider or use NovoCare to find an independent telehealth provider. The provider will review your health history, medications and treatment goals before deciding whether to prescribe one of these medications. The prescribing decision is made independently by the provider, not NovoCare or Novo Nordisk.

Step 2: Discuss Ozempic vs. Wegovy and other options

Ozempic and Wegovy both contain semaglutide as the active ingredient, but they are FDA-approved for different uses. Wegovy is approved for weight management in people with obesity or overweight, while Ozempic is approved for people with Type 2 diabetes and may be prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Be sure to discuss if you have tried any other weight loss medications, such as Zepbound (tirzepatide), but stopped it due to side effects or changes in insurance coverage.

Dr. Jessica Bartfield, an obesity medicine physician, says affordability can influence which GLP-1 medication a patient uses, but other factors play a role.

“For the vast majority of my patients, tolerance, efficacy and dual health benefits (such as treatment of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes) determine whether I would recommend switching to an alternative GLP-1 medication,” she says.

In terms of efficacy, you may want to consider your goal weight and the average weight loss results from clinical trials. But keep in mind that individual results vary. In two recent separate studies, people on Wegovy lost an average of 14.9% (68 weeks) to 18.7% (72 weeks) of their body weight, compared to the 2.4% to 3.9% with placebo.

All of these medications are meant to be used as part of a comprehensive management plan that includes diet changes and regular physical activity.

[Read: How to Use LillyDirect for Zepbound and Foundayo Prescriptions]

Step 3: Navigating the pharmacy process

If you plan to get Ozempic via NovoCare, your healthcare provider will first need to send in a valid prescription. NovoCare will then help connect you with a partnering pharmacy to fill the medication. You can choose home delivery or pickup at a participating local pharmacy. You will receive information about next steps, including how to complete your order and arrange delivery or pickup.

[READ: How to Get GLP-1s If Insurance Won’t Cover It: Your Guide to Affordable Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound Costs in 2026]

Savings Cards from Novocare

Even before filling your prescription, you can check whether your insurance plan covers Ozempic or Wegovy and what your out-of-pocket cost will be. NovoCare provides tools to help patients check coverage and find savings programs they may qualify for.

“Cost and insurance coverage continue to play a substantial role in access to or interruption of treatment with GLP-1 weight-loss medications,” Bartfield says.

Some insurance plans require prior authorization before they will cover the medication. In that case, your healthcare provider may need to submit additional documentation to your insurance company showing why the medication is medically necessary. If you plan to get Wegovy via NovoCare, you may also be able to use a Novo Nordisk savings card to reduce your out-of-pocket cost if you are eligible.

Patients with commercial insurance plans that cover Ozempic or Wegovy may pay as low as $25 with a maximum savings of $100 per month using the Ozempic Savings Card or Wegovy Savings Card. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries may be able to pay $50 per month through the GLP-1 Bridge Program.

People with Medicare, Medicaid and other government health plans cannot use Ozempic or Wegovy savings cards due to eligibility restrictions. Other limits apply; see current savings offers and details at NovoCare’s website.

[READ: Medicare GLP-1 Coverage 2026: Ozempic, Zepbound & Costs]

NovoCare vs. Telehealth Services: What to Consider

NovoCare and telehealth are not necessarily separate options. Telehealth is an increasingly popular way to get healthcare remotely, usually through a video visit, phone call or secure online platform. NovoCare provides access to independent telehealth providers for patients who need a prescription, while patients who already have a healthcare provider can continue working with that provider. The telehealth providers listed through NovoCare are independent and make their own decisions about whether a medication is appropriate.

A full-service telehealth program may offer additional support, such as regular follow-up appointments, nutrition guidance or coaching throughout treatment. These services can be convenient, but some programs charge membership or consultation fees in addition to the cost of medication. Depending on the service and your plan, some telehealth expenses may be eligible for payment with HSA or FSA funds.

Weight loss with telehealth

Research suggests that telehealth can be an effective way to receive obesity treatment with semaglutide. In a large real-world study, patients who continued semaglutide treatment through a nationwide telehealth platform experienced an average weight reduction of 16.6% at 68 weeks, with no new safety concerns identified.

For patients who already have a prescriber, NovoCare may be most useful for accessing pharmacy services, insurance information and savings resources. Others may choose one of the telehealth options available through NovoCare or use a separate telehealth service. When comparing NovoCare vs. telehealth, consider the total cost, the level of ongoing support and how your prescription will be filled.

Choosing a GLP-1 telehealth platform

No matter which option you choose, it is important to pay attention to the quality of care.

Michael DiStefano, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, says getting GLP-1s online is a market where consumers need to be cautious, whether they’re buying through an online telehealth platform or an in-person clinic. The health provider should ask about your other health conditions and medications, answer questions about drug safety and provide guidance on how to use the medication — not just send a prescription.

One way to help find a telehealth platform where you can safely get GLP-1 medications is by using the recent ratings from U.S. News that evaluate the Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms.

For patients considering a compounded GLP-1, DiStefano recommends finding out exactly where the medication comes from. You can look up their state license “to ensure the compounding pharmacy is appropriately licensed and hasn’t been flagged for any quality or safety reasons, ” he says. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and may differ from brand-name medications in quality and safety.

[READ: How to Save Money on Prescription Drugs]

Bottom Line

NovoCare can make it easier to navigate some of the steps involved in getting Ozempic or Wegovy, including finding a healthcare provider, filling a prescription and exploring insurance and savings options.

Convenience is only one factor to consider when deciding how to access a GLP-1 medication. Your health needs, insurance coverage, out-of-pocket costs and the level of ongoing support you may need are also important. Your healthcare provider can help determine which medication and treatment approach is right for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

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How to Use NovoCare to Get Ozempic and Wegovy originally appeared on usnews.com