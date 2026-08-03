How to Change Your Medicare Supplement Plan

If you aren’t happy with your current Medicare supplement plan or are feeling overwhelmed by choosing a plan, you’ll find…

If you aren’t happy with your current Medicare supplement plan or are feeling overwhelmed by choosing a plan, you’ll find comfort in knowing that it’s possible to switch Medicare supplement plans. You aren’t stuck with your current plan forever.

Medicare options can get confusing, but it’s worth taking the time to compare prices and benefits of the plans you use, including supplement plans.

Understanding Medigap Plan Options

Medicare supplement plans work hand-in-glove with original Medicare Part A and Part B to cover some or all of the deductibles, copays and coinsurance that consumers must pay.

“These are the gaps in original Medicare coverage, which is why a Medicare supplement is also called a Medigap plan,” says Matthew Claassen, CEO of the insurance agency Medigap Seminars in Jupiter, Florida.

There are 10 different Medicare supplement plans, and they each have a lettered name: A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N. Plans F, G and N are the most commonly used. Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin have state-standardized supplement plans instead of the lettered plans.

The benefits of Medicare supplement plans are standardized by law. With the exception of the three states above, all plans of the same type have the same base benefits no matter where you live. For instance, Plan A at Company X in State R has the same benefits as Plan A at Company Z in State Q. “Supplement Plan G is probably the most popular option for newly enrolling beneficiaries today,” says Fran Soistman, CEO of eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider. “It provides robust coverage, differing from Plan F only in not offering coverage for your original Medicare Part B deductible.”

The cost of Medicare supplement plans will vary based on the company you use and the state where you live and can change every year. In 2023 (the most recent data available), the average cost for Plan G was $164 a month, with a range of $140 to $236 monthly, according to KFF.

Comparison: Medigap Plan G vs. Medigap Plan N vs. Medicare Advantage in 2026

In lieu of Medicare supplement plans, consumers may opt for Medicare Advantage plans. Below, see how popular Medigap plans G and N compare to Medicare Advantage plans.

Coverage Feature Medigap Plan G Medigap Plan N Medicare Advantage Plans Framework Supplemental coverage added to original Medicare Supplemental coverage added to original Medicare Private plan alternative providing comparable coverage to parts A and B Monthly premium Higher monthly premium (plus the standard Part B premium, $202.90 in 2026) Moderate monthly premium, typically lower than Plan G (plus the standard Part B premium) Varies by plan; many options offer a $0 premium (plus the standard Part B premium) Part B annual deductible ($283 in 2026) Beneficiary pays Beneficiary pays Varies by plan deductible structure Doctor visit copays $0 copay after meeting the Part B deductible Up to $20 copay for office visits; up to $50 copay for emergency room visits (waived if admitted) Fixed copayments or coinsurance per visit set by the plan Part B excess charges 100% covered Not covered (beneficiary pays if the doctor charges above the Medicare-approved amount) N/A (network providers accept contracted plan rates) Provider freedom Any healthcare provider in the U.S. that accepts Medicare; no referrals required Any healthcare provider in the U.S. that accepts Medicare; no referrals required Restricted to plan networks (HMO or PPO); prior authorization or referrals may be required Prescription drug coverage Requires a separate Medicare drug plan (Part D) Requires a separate Medicare drug plan (Part D) Typically bundled as a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage (MAPD) Out-of-pocket maximum limit No cap required (costs are predictably fixed after the Part B deductible) No cap required (out-of-pocket costs are limited to copays, the deductible and excess charges) Mandatory yearly limit on out-of-pocket spending for covered medical services ($9,250 in 2026)

[READ: What Medicare Does Not Cover.]

How to Change Your Medicare Supplement Plan

Once you know what plan you want, changing Medicare supplement plans is easy:

1. Identify the new type of plan you want.

2. Fill out an application to change your plan. You’ll need to include your Medicare identification number, your Social Security number, the date that your original Medicare coverage went into effect and your primary care provider’s name and address.

3. Submit your application.

Once you apply, you’ll likely hear back within a week or two on the Medigap plan provider’s decision to accept or decline your application.

[READ: Medicare Enrollment Deadlines: When Can You Sign Up?]

Why Might You Change Supplement Plans?

The main reason people change their Medicare supplement plan is to lower costs, says Marci Hodge, an insurance agent and president of Faithful Financial Health & Life, LLC, in Deland, Florida. A variety of insurance companies offer Medicare supplement plans, and you may find a plan that’s more affordable from a different company.

You may also decide to change plans if you would like more benefits or you feel you’re paying for benefits you don’t need.

One downside of changing supplement plans is that the new carrier will likely require you to answer health questions to see if you qualify. The process is called medical underwriting, and a carrier can choose not to offer you a plan because of certain health conditions. If you work with an experienced insurance agent to help select a supplement plan, they can forewarn you of a potential denial before you apply.

[READ: Your Guide to Medigap Plan A]

When Can You Change Medicare Supplement Plans?

There are generally three times when you can change your Medigap plan without facing medical underwriting:

— Open enrollment window: At the beginning of the month when you will turn 65, there’s a one-time six-month Medigap open enrollment period. During this time, you can select a Medicare supplement plan as long as you’re also signed up for Medicare parts A and B. If you don’t like the plan you’ve selected, you can switch to a new plan during this enrollment window, but you have to decide within 30 days of choosing the new plan if you want to keep it.

— State-specific birthday window: Some states offer what’s known as the “Medigap birthday rule,” which allows you to switch Medigap plans annually. As of July 2026, 15 states have enacted some type of Medigap birthday rule: California, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. New Mexico will introduce the Medigap birthday rule in 2027.

— Guaranteed issue rights: Some states offer qualifying life event exceptions that allow you to change Medigap plans without health screenings.

Medicare.gov has an interactive tool to help you determine if you can switch your Medigap policy if or when you qualify to switch from an Advantage plan to a supplement. This information can help you find out when exactly you can change plans.

Final Tips on Choosing Your Medicare Supplement Plan

— Start your research early. If possible, look into potential plans before you turn 65, Soistman advises. With some carriers, you can even submit an application 90 days before you turn 65.

— Be wary of TV ads and other solicitations regarding Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans. The amount of marketing geared toward older adults to change their Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans is overwhelming, Hodge says. The plans that they advertise may not be right for your specific health needs or your budget.

— Speak with a trusted insurance agent who works regularly with Medicare. They will know the options currently available and any associated pros and cons. There’s no extra cost for working with a licensed agent to select your Medicare supplement plan. Find an agent who offers multiple plan options from competing insurance companies, Soistman advises.

— Select a supplement plan that you would want to have when you’re sick or injured. That’s because once you are actually sick or injured, you won’t be able to change plans.

— Take advantage of resources that supplement plans may offer for preexisting conditions such as diabetes. These resources may include one-on-one support and programs that connect you to meal planning and wellness programs.

— Inquire about supplement plans in your state if you’re under age 65 but have Medicare due to long-term disability, ALS or end-stage renal disease. Supplement plans could help with your costs, though Claassen cautions that not all states will offer supplement plans to those under age 65. The costs could vary widely as well. Still, it’s worth inquiring.

Frequently Asked Questions

More from U.S. News

What Is Medicare Part D? Plus, What’s New in 2026

The Pros and Cons of Assisted Living

Best Vitamins and Minerals for Older Adults

How to Change Your Medicare Supplement Plan

originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/04/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.