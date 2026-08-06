How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/6/2026

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as oil prices rose and more company earnings reports rolled in. The S&P 500…

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as oil prices rose and more company earnings reports rolled in.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Thursday, and was just below the record it reached on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

Warner Bros. Discovery rose after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Honeywell Aerospace slumped after turning in results that fell well short of forecasts.

The price of Brent crude rose nearly 4%. Treasury yields moved higher in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.59 points, or 0.2%, to 7,709.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.02 points, or 0.9%, to 53,885.10.

The Nasdaq composite fell 15.09 points, or 0.1%, to 26,348.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.64 points, or 0.6%, to 3,001.55

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 220.24 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,400.07 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 974.50 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 70.21 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 864.46 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is up 5,821.81 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,106.36 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 519.64 points, or 20.9%.

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