How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/7/2026

Stocks rose on Wall Street and Treasury yields fell after the government reported that employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs last…

Stocks rose on Wall Street and Treasury yields fell after the government reported that employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs last month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday, topping the all-time high it set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.3%.

The weaker signal on the job market raised hopes that the Federal Reserve can wait longer before raising interest rates to fight inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.64%.

The price of Brent crude rose 1.3%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.68 points, or 0.6%, to 7,757.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.3%, to 54,036.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 342.26 points, or 1.3%, to 26,690.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.95 points, or 1.1%, to 3,034.49

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 267.92 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 1,551.90 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,316.76 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 103.16 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 912.14 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 5,973.64 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,448.62 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 552.59 points, or 22.3%.

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