How I Booked an Iconic New Orleans Hotel for $10.64 With My Chase Sapphire Preferred

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card continues to be my favorite card, especially after the rollout of its new $100 annual…

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card continues to be my favorite card, especially after the rollout of its new $100 annual hotel credit. After seeing my statement credit was set to expire soon, I decided to book a one-night romantic stay at the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.

A Closer Look at the Booking

The total price for a traditional room with one king bed was $235.83, so I decided to redeem 8,942 points. Because this booking qualified for Points Boost, my 8,942 points were now worth $125.19 at 1.4 cents per point versus being worth around $89.42 at the standard value of 1 cent per point.

After subtracting the value of my redemption, my total out-of-pocket cost $110.64. A few days after my booking, Chase added the $100 annual hotel statement credit to my account, which brought my cash total down to $10.64.

— Total Cost of Hotel: $235.83

— Points Boost: 8,942 points at 1.4 cents = -$125.19

— Annual Statement Credit: -$100

— Remaining Out-of-pocket Cost: $10.64

[SEE: Best Chase Credit Cards]

Experience at Hotel

My wife and I had an amazing experience at the Hotel Monteleone. The door attendants greeted us with southern charm when we arrived. Afterward, we settled into our room with a wonderful view of the surrounding French Quarter area.

A major pro of Hotel Montelone for my wife was its turndown service. When we returned from our hidden speakeasy date, the housekeepers had tidied up our room and laid bathrobes across the bed. The highlight for me was the spinning Carousel Bar and Lounge on the first floor. We enjoyed having drinks as our seats slowly spun around the bartenders.

Why I’m Still in Love With the Chase Sapphire Preferred

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card’s new benefits, I’ve found myself in love with it even more. Beyond the new $100 annual hotel statement credit, I love that it has added rewards in these categories:

— EV charging. I can now earn three points per dollar every time I charge up my Tesla.

— Global Entry. When I renew my Global Entry account next year, I can get up to $120 back as a statement credit.

— Free Subscription. I have Apple TV for the next year, thanks to the new complimentary subscription offer that ends Dec. 31, 2026.

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How I Booked an Iconic New Orleans Hotel for $10.64 With My Chase Sapphire Preferred originally appeared on usnews.com