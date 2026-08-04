Henry Schein: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $94 million.…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.29 to $5.39 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC

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