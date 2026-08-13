HeartFlow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.7 million.

HeartFlow expects full-year revenue in the range of $246 million to $250 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTFL

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