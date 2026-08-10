Harrow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a loss of $17.3 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HROW

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