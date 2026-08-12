Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Harmonic expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $505 million to $525 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT

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