Haemonetics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $339.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.9 million.

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