Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.4 million. On…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $70 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.