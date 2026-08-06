HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.6 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.3 million.

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