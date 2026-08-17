Gulf Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shandong, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.33 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.51 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.9 million, or $32.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GURE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.