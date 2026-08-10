Grupo Supervielle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $378.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $246.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPV

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