Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 8.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 8.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $6.53 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 6.5 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $11.67 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 4.38 cents at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.6 cents at $3.43 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.12 cent at $.95 a pound.

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