Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 6 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 6 cents at $4.64 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $6.75 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 7.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was up 22 cents at $12.01 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.7 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.2 cents at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.82 a pound.

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