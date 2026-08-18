Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.64 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 1 cent at $6.74 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.25 cent at $3.32 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.00 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.88 cent at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.82 a pound.

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