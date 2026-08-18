Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.63 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 13.5 cents at $6.60 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.42 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.15 cents at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.9 cent at $.81 a pound.

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