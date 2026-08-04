Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 8.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 8.5 cents at $4.42 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 14 cents at $6.38 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 4 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 17 cents at $11.55 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.97 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3.65 cents at $3.51 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.37 cent at $.98 a pound.

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