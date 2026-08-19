Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 10.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 10.25 cents at $4.73 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 18.25 cents at $6.79 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans rose by 21.75 cents at $12.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 2.02 cents at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.08 cents at $3.36 a pound. Oct. hogs was up 0.55 cent at $.81 a pound.

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