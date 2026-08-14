Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 11.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 11.25 cents at $4.59 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 20.25 cents at $6.74 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 12.25 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 9 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.9 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.25 cents at $3.41 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.82 a pound.

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