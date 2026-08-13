Gossamer Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.9…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

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