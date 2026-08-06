Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.
The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.
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