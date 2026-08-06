Goldman Sachs BDC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported profit of $23.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported profit of $23.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSBD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.