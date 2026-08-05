Global Ship Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $91.7 million…

KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — KIFISIA, Greece (AP) — Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $91.7 million in its second quarter.

The Kifisia, Greece-based company said it had profit of $2.48 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $198.7 million in the period.

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