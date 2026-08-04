Gilead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.5 billion in its second quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of $8.45 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $7.07 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.8 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.37 billion.

Gilead expects full-year results to range from a loss of 65 cents per share to a loss of 30 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.