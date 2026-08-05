Gibraltar Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $509.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.8 million.

Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

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