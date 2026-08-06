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Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 5:59 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $15.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEOS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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