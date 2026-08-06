Genpact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $145.7 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $145.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

For the current quarter ending in September, Genpact expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.04 to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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