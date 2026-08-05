Genco Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported net income of $16.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 65 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $92.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.