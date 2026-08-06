Gen Digital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $215 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.87 to $2.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEN

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