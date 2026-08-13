GDS Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Thursday reported net income of $123.1 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Thursday reported net income of $123.1 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $455.1 million in the period.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion.

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