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Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 6, 2026, 6:10 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

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