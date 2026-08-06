Galiano Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.9…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported earnings of $61.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $156.6 million in the period.

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